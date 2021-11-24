Stolper Co Purchases 175 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 50,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,318. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.39. The company has a market cap of $190.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

