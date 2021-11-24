$25.04 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to report $25.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $109.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $154.28 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matterport.

Get Matterport alerts:

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ MTTR traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. 108,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,500. Matterport has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.