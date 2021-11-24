The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $22.03. 50,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

