-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.36). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 720%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.02. 12,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,100. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18.

In related news, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $206,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,684. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

