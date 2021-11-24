Beacon Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $891,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.87. The company had a trading volume of 123,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.