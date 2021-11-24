THORChain (RUNE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $130.09 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $130.09 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $10.78 or 0.00018964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00070949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.53 or 0.07374465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00086364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,768.13 or 0.99876304 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

