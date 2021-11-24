YFIVE FINANCE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63,992.00 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $58,738.48 and $63,992.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 16% against the dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00004577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YFIVE FINANCE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.00246019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00087454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YFIVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YFIVE FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFIVE FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.