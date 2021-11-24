The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. 85,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,412,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

