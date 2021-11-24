iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.09.

