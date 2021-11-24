Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$49.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.80.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:LB traded down C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.18. 306,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,745. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.43. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$30.55 and a 52-week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$249.30 million. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3489445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.