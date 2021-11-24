Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 1,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $843,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.