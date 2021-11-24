Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $27.97. Approximately 67,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 123,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.