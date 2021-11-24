NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Shares Down 1.3%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.02. 857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49.

NN Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

