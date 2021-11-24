Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $58.40. 65,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,892,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

