P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Down 3.9%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.05 and last traded at $73.01. 336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.50.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 89.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

