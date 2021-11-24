Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $63,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,718,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $15.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $649.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,416. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $601.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,113 shares of company stock worth $27,417,991 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

