Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.43. 5,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,727. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $247.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

