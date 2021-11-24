ACENT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.82 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and $4.82 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00248137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,627,107.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00045252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00087440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

