Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $124.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

