$460.23 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report sales of $460.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.50 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $451.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,356. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

