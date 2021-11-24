$460.23 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report sales of $460.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.50 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $451.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,356. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.