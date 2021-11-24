VITE Reaches Market Cap of $55.28 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $55.28 million and $10.50 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00065686 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,027,581,541 coins and its circulating supply is 495,010,431 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

