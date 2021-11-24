Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) to post sales of $293.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baozun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $295.01 million. Baozun reported sales of $269.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 44,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. Baozun has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Baozun by 3,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 244,576 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Baozun by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 197,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baozun by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.