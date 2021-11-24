HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of HPQ traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,384. HP has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

