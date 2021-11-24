Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.03 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 30,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,706. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 87,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after buying an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

