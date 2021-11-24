Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $935.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $901.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $892.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.