Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,216 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $345.18 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

