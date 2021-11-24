Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 323.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $46,145,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. 9,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

