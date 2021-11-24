Stolper Co Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. 41,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070,944. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

