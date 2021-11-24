-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Shake Shack posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.96 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,296,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,708,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

