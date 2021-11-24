Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $146.45. The stock had a trading volume of 101,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.31. The stock has a market cap of $408.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514,945 shares of company stock worth $809,165,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

