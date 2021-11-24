Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. 24,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,611. The company has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

