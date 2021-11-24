Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.88 Million

Analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post $168.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.60 million. Natera reported sales of $112.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $622.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $625.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $766.25 million, with estimates ranging from $752.37 million to $788.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,639,843.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,223,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,258 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,211. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 58.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 592.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Natera has a 1-year low of $82.27 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.87.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

