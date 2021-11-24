CIBC Trims Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Target Price to C$43.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,699.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$247.77.

EDV traded down C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.68. 295,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,339. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.59. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

