Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NSR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:NSR traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.51. 17,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.75. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.40. The firm has a market cap of C$538.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.