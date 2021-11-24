Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.59. The stock had a trading volume of 143,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

