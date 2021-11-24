Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NWPX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,520. The company has a market capitalization of $310.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.91. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NWPX shares. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at $408,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

