Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Purchases $151,125.00 in Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.44. 6,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,278. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MNRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the second quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Monro by 1,470.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Monro by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Monro in the third quarter worth about $119,000.
Monro Company Profile
Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.
