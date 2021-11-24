Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Purchases $151,125.00 in Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.44. 6,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,278. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

MNRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the second quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Monro by 1,470.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Monro by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Monro in the third quarter worth about $119,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

