Record plc (LON:REC) Insider Purchases £9,597.28 in Stock

Record plc (LON:REC) insider Steve Cullen purchased 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,597.28 ($12,538.91).

REC stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 85 ($1.11). 365,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.59. Record plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.15 ($1.41). The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £169.20 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Record’s dividend payout ratio is 0.85%.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

