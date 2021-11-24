Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,019. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

