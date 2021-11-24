Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $857,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day moving average is $223.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.