Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 249.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Corning by 882.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

