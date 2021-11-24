Fort Henry Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 18.7% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.48. 39,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

