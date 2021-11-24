Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 34,373 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,373 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 66,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 100,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 49,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. 108,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,709,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $215.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

