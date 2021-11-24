Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.35. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,572. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $244.29 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

