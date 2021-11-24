Everhart Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.