GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.75

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

GEAGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.