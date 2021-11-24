Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.21

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.86.

Premier Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

