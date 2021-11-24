Vabble (VAB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. Vabble has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $1.26 million worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00251704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,624,266% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

