Huobi BTC 1-Day Volume Hits $3.74 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $56,716.06 or 0.99657593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $3.74 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00068014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.38 or 0.07406974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,565.23 or 0.99392568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

