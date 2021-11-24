TENT Achieves Market Capitalization of $704,469.07 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, TENT has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $704,469.07 and $32,094.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.71 or 0.00442295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.27 or 0.00195509 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00098954 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003217 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004062 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

